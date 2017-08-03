Community briefs | SkyHiNews.com

Help put up a playground

The town of Hot Sulphur Springs, the Colorado Health Foundation and Kaboom need volunteers to help build a new playground at Town Park: Sept. 7, Prep Day 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. 8, Prep Day 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. 9, Build day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 200 Cedar Street in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Volunteers should be 16 and older and will assemble playground pieces, mix concrete, move mulch, etc. Wear comfortable clothes you don't mind getting dirty and closed toe shoes; leave valuables at home. Youth activities will be provided along with gloves, goggles, breakfast and lunch.

RSVP to http://www.tafforms.com/4620399 or call Sandy at 970-725-3933.

Grand Lake Women's Golf Association update

Aug. 1 was a picture-perfect day at the Grand Lake Golf Course. The Grand Lake Women's Golf Association (The Lakers) teed off at 8:30 a.m. to play Mutt and Jeff. The game uses scores from all Par 3s and Par 5s minus 1/2 the player's handicap. Linda Appelhans walked away with first place with a net score of 22.5, Laura Summers took second with a net 28.0 followed by Jill Taylor, third with a net 31.5. Laura Summers had the sole chip-in on Hole 11 and Low Putts went to Kathy Chandler with a 31 and Lee Rogers, 34. Two Birdies were recorded for the day, Laura Summers birdied both Hole 6 and Hole 11.

Looking for old photos

The Grand County Library Foundation is working on a new project and it needs help from the community. They are looking for old photos and other related information on the history of Grand County's five original libraries. They would also like any memories or stories about the libraries. Send any photos you are willing to share or other information with your contact information to the foundation email at foundation@gcld.org.