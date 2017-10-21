Community briefs: After-school fun club; card making class

Drop-in adult basketball in Granby

Come to the East Grand Middle School for a great time playing basketball. Pickup games will be held every Wednesday, November 8 – March 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the East Grand Middle School Gym. The cost is $5 per person per night, and players must be 18 or older to play. For more information, call Granby Rec. at 970-887-3961 or show up for a game.

Granby adult co-ed volleyball begins soon

Grab your volleyball shoes and come to Middle Park High School for the 2017-18 co-ed volleyball league. The season will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with an open gym and league organizational meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Representatives from all teams or individuals looking for a team are asked to attend. Team registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 17. League play will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 28. League games will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights through February, including an end of the season tournament.

If you have a team or are looking to join one and can not make it to the Nov. 14 open gym and meeting, please call Julie at the Granby Recreation Department, 970-887-3961, to register today.

Granby after-school fun club

Join Granby Rec. to run off some after school energy at the Soccer Dome. The club is open to all kids Kindergarten through 5th grade. We will emphasize having fun while playing a few new sports. We will meet at the Granby Elementary School lunchroom right after school and drive a Rec. bus to the Dome. Club will be held on Wednesdays, after school until 5:30 p.m., from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15. The cost is $30 for the 3 weeks. Pick up will be in at the Dome. Pre-registration is required by calling Granby Rec. at 970-887-3961.

Card Making Camps in Granby

Join Granby Rec. and Stampin' Up demonstrator Susan Kauber for a fun camp for adults. A Fall Card Camp will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, with a Christmas Card Camp held on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. We will make 10 cards, five cards of two different designs. The fee is $20 per camp and includes all supplies, no additional purchases necessary. For details on the camp, call Susan at 970-531-2042. Pre-registration is required by calling Granby Rec. at 970-887-3961.