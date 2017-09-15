Community briefs: Art and Architecture Home Tour this weekend

Art and Architecture Home Tour this weekend

The Grand Arts Council is at it again. The 13th annual Art and Architecture Home Tour is on tap for this Saturday, Sept. 16. The tour is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. when you can tour five wonderful homes all on Grand Lake. The homes on the tour this year include four lake homes.

The Buttram House is the newest house and is rebuilt in the style of the old Buttram house that was burned down a few years ago. Still owned and taken care of by the Buttram family this home sits in a quiet cove on the lake. The Finch house is on the North side of the lake and was styled after the European mountain homes of the past, wonderful views and great feel.

The Howsam cabin is new but has the feel of an old lake house. Bark on siding, warm wood interior and a "Little Bear" as a place for your guests. On the West side of the lake this house has the best "Baldy" view.

The Schwarts house is literally "over the bridge" and is a walk to only house. The unusual geodesic design is old school but the house has been updated and has a bright and open feel. On the East end of the lake you can see all of Grand Lake from the dock. You will be transported to one of the houses via boat, the Buttram house. The tour is a self-guided tour so you can start any time and see your favorites first. Many of these homes have not been on the market for years and this is a rare opportunity to look into some of Grand Lake's most unusual homes. This fundraiser is important to the Grand Arts Council's mission to bring the arts to Grand County and supports the many activities put on by the GAC throughout the year.

You can purchase tickets at the RE/MAX office in Grand Lake or calling Andrea Cox at 970-521-0804. Only 200 tickets are available and you don't want to be disappointed so call or come by now.

Pole Creek ladies golf update

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed a warm, hazy day Sept. 7 playing a Mystery Holes tournament. After they completed their 18 hole round, the Pro Shop selected 9 holes for them to total for the game, and subtract 1/2 of their handicap. The winners were Low Gross : 1st place Susie Noel 38; 2nd place Pat Riddell 42; 3rd place Susan Odneal 43. Low Net 1st place Kate LaBelle 30.5; 2nd place Madelyne Stevens 33.5; 3rd place Jennifer Croft 34. Julie Richards had the fewest putts with 30 and Maggy Helm had the only chip in.