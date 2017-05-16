FULL STORY: Community turns out to support Trinity Larson | SkyHiNews.com

Granby youngster Trinity Larson knows first-hand of the difficult road to recovery. But it's made a bit easier knowing she has the support of her community, which was on display last week during a special benefit in her name.

Grand County citizens came together to support 12-year-old Larson, who suffered second- and third-degree burns April 2 from a backyard campfire, during the Tunes for Trinity Benefit Concet on Thursday at Winter Park Christian Church. The concert was put on by a group of local youths who offered their time and talent to help lift Larson's spirits and try to raise funds for her family.

More than 100 people showed up for the event and the large crowd clapped and sang as the youngsters performed music between scripture readings.

"The turnout here is the result of a lot of the young people who really love Trinity and have put this benefit concert together for her," said Winter Park Christian Church Pastor Doug Toller. "It is just a joy to be a part of what they are doing and is great to see something that the youth are involved in driving forward."

The event began with words of welcome and a prayer from Toller. Local citizen Rachael Stafford, who worked with Larson's mother and knows the girl well, gave an update on her condition and announced the good news that Larson was released from the Intensive Care Unit at Children's not long before the concert.

Stafford also set up a GoFundMe page where people can go to donate to the family.

Though Larson was still in the hospital, and is likely to remain there for the near term, she did not entirely miss the event; the concert was recorded and will be edited and presented to Larson at a later date.

"She was excited to hear about the benefit concert that was held," Stafford said. She refereed to Larson as "a fighter" and stressed the thanks she and the Larson family feel towards the entire community, which has rallied behind them.

"Your blessings and your love has truly meant the world to Kim and her family and it jut amazes me that so many people have looked into their hearts to help this undoubtedly strong family," she said.

If you are interested in donating to Trinity Larson's GoFundMe page you can find her account by searching for "Trinity's Recovery" on the GoFundMe website.