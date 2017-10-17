Connie Graham named Grand Lake’s 2017 Citizen of the Year

Connie Graham has been named Grand Lake's Citizen of the Year. This annual award recognizes a local Grand Lake citizen whose actions have contributed to the quality of life and a sense of civic pride in their community. The winner of this award is selected by an independent committee of previous recipients.

"Connie exemplifies the GRAND in the Grand Lake community through her tireless work and involvement with the Grand Lake Food Bank, the Juniper Library, the Grand Lake Golf course, the Grand Lake Fire Department, Trinity Church of the Pines, the annual Christmas Joy project, taking calls on the Grand Angel crisis hotline, and her involvement with HOA duties at Shadow Mountain Estates," said Deb Gahan who nominated Graham for the honor.

Several citizens spoke at the Banquet and the one consistent thing mentioned by all was that Connie is a "Difference Maker" – a quiet leader who mobilizes people to volunteer and get involved in our community.

The Grand Lake Rotary Club, and many citizens of the Grand Lake community, honored Connie this past Sunday at the Daven Haven Backstreet Steakhouse where Grand Lake Mayor, Jimmy Peterson, presented Connie Graham with her award as Grand Lake's Citizen of the Year for 2017.