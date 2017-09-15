Conquer the Mary Jane at the Summit Assault

Will you conquer the mountain? Or will you throw in the towel?

For the first time Winter Park Resort will host the Summit Assault, a trail running race from the base of the mountain to the top, on Sept. 16.

The race will have participants winding in and out of six miles of trails, gaining 2,500 feet in elevation as they make their way to the top of the mountain. Despite the strenuous hike in elevation, the run is meant for people varied abilities and fitness.

"It's not the easiest run that's ever happened," said Amy Buzhardt, events manager for Winter Park Resort. "But for some it's also kind of a leisure run. Some people will zoom up it really fast, while others run it casually or walk up. So there's a good variety and great options for everyone."

Buzhardt said the route will take participants from the base of the mountain, up Corona Way, over towards the Eagle Wind Territory through a series of switchbacks and it will eventually end at the Lunch Rock Restaurant at the top of Mary Jane.

Those who make it to the top will be greeted with a free beer from Upslope Brewing, and will get to pose for the victory photo in front of the continental divide.

"It's like a beer garden at the end of the race to celebrate the accomplishment and really get to enjoy the views of the summit," said Buzhardt.

Buzhardt said there are currently about 300 participants registered for the event, and she expects that almost everyone will complete the course, whether they sprint or walk.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to take between an hour-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours.