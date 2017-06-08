Council highlights summer events in Winter Park | SkyHiNews.com

The Winter Park Town Council convened Tuesday to review approval of several different special event permits for this summer's events in Winter Park, rock-crushing operations at the Sitzmark properties and more.

As winter shrinks in the rearview mirror summer activities abound in Winter Park, and Tuesday's meeting highlighted and approved several of them.

The Hideaway Trail Run will return to Winter Park on Sept. 3 for the third straight year. The event offers a half marathon, 50-kilometer and 100k-kilometer races along the town's trails.

The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce presented numerous events to the council for this summer including the opening of the new Hideaway Park stage, Fourth of July Celebration, Tequila and Tacos Festival and others.

It was announced that the ribbon cutting for the Hideaway Park Stage will take place June 22, and will feature a free performance from Big Head Todd & The Monsters. The Winter Park Jazz Festival will also return July 16 and 17, though a recent health issue will force headliner Frankie Beverly to miss the concert. The chamber announced that Charlie Wilson will replace him.

The Fourth of July celebration was said to include a magic show, face painting, live music and fireworks after dark. The second annual Tequila & Tacos Festival, returning July 8, will offer tequila tasting, taco samples and music.

Following approval for those events, the council moved on to approve a special use permit for a rock crushing operation on the site of the Sitzmark South development project.

The approval means developers will be able to exhume 5,000 cubic yards of native material to "generate structural fill for use under structural features," according to the council.

The rock-crushing operation also provides a more sustainable solution to the recycling of native materials on the land, and should take about 40 days to convert the material into gravel.