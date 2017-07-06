County commissioner named airport champion | SkyHiNews.com

Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke earned the 2017 Emily Warner Field Airport Champion Award for his unstinting support of the many aviation education and economic development projects at Granby/Grand County Airport throughout his years in elected office. He was presented with the honor July 1.

Linke championed the amended name of the airport to Emily Warner Field in 2015, which honored America's first female airline captain and former Granby resident, Warner, and brought worldwide attention to our community airport.

In 2016, the Colorado Pilots Association named Emily Warner Field their General Aviation Airport of the Year.

Representing the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1267, former "Boss" of the famed Navy Blue Angel precision flying team and Fraser resident, retired Admiral Denny Wisely, presented the award to Linke in front a huge and enthusiastic crowd assembled for the EAA aviation scholarship pancake breakfast and charity auction July 1.