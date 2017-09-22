County donates $225,000 to local groups

Grand County has a vibrant nonprofit community with hundreds of local organizations and hundreds more volunteers working to improve the world through their particular projects.

Each year the Grand County Board of Commissioners provides funding to many of those nonprofits through the County's Donor Advised Fund Committee. On Tuesday officials from the Grand Foundation, which helps distribute the county's annual donation funds, addressed the Board to outline what local nonprofits received county funding this year, and what projects those funds will go towards.

Grand Foundation Executive Director Megan Ledin reminded the Board of the parameters the Grand Foundation operated under in 2017 as it regards the county's donated funds.

"You gave us a mission this time around," Ledin said. "You said you wanted it to be focused on health and human service related organizations, specifically the projects they did that were also health and human service related, as well as education. Beyond that if there was any funding remaining we were to look at other nonprofit organizations, after the prior to categories were satisfied."

Ledin also pointed out the Board reduced the donation funding amount in 2017, reflecting a 25 percent reduction from the amount provided by the County in 2016. In 2017 the Grand Foundation distributed $225,000 in funds provided by the county to 15 different entities.

The nonprofit to receive the single largest donation from the county in 2017 was the Grand County Council on Aging, which received $80,000. Documentation provided by the county states the funds will be applied to, "assist with costs associated with our Transportation Program including fuel, vehicle maintenance, driver's wages and vehicle insurance."

From the Council on Aging the funding totals dropped off significantly. Both Grand Beginnings and the Grand County Rural Health Network were awarded $30,000. Funds going to Grand Beginnings will be applied to general operating expenses specifically related to child care resources and, "ensuring GC children and families have access to comprehensive early childhood services and supports."

The Rural Health Network provided a breakdown. Approximately one third of funds received by the Network will be used to support the ACHES & PAINS program while the remainder will go towards overall support for the agency.

The Headwaters Trails Alliance received the next largest donation amount at $22,500, which the Alliance plans to apply towards general operating expenses to cover a five-year trail project and the hiring of a part-time year round staffer to assist with administration, fundraising and project coordination.

Northwest Colorado Health received a $15,000 donation from the county that the entity plans to apply towards home health services and hospice care. Mountain Family Center was awarded $12,000 to apply to general operating expenses and programs the Center has for local families. Grand County's Historical Association received $10,000 to apply to their general operating budget which allows the association to operate four museums in Grand County.

Both Horizon's Specialized Services and Advocates Victim Assistance Team received $5,000 from the county. Horizon's will apply the funds to expense for family support services in Grand County while Advocates will use the funding for utilities, repairs and general operating for the Sprout House.

Grand County's Search and Rescue organization received $4,500 that will be used for the replacement of four aging ATV's, used in their rescue operations. Mind Springs Health was awarded $3,750 for mental health first aid instructors and for adult and youth training classes offered by Mind Spring's Granby clinic.

Grand Lake Trail Grooming got $3,000 from the county to apply to fuel, maintenance and operational support for the grooming season. Grand County's Wildfire Council received $1,750 to help support their community chipping program while Middle Park High's Post Prom committee received $1,500 to support post prom activities, "that are drug and alcohol free".

Finally, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition was awarded $1,000 to support teen councils in local school districts.