County talks marijuana, short-term rentals

Marijuana was back on the agenda for the Grand County Commissioners this week as the three-body board held a marijuana ordinance workshop to develop potential language for an ordinance proposal that will be formally introduced later this year.

Alan Hassler, Grand County attorney, delved into a rough draft proposal for an update to the county's ordinance governing marijuana regulations. Hassler and the commissioners worked to develop language for an introductory ordinance, which is tentatively scheduled for formal introduction on Nov. 7. After the ordinance is formally introduced, the county will set a public hearing regarding the ordinance and issue public notifications. County officials hope to hold the public hearing on the ordinance proposal on Nov. 21.

If the Grand County Commissioners choose to approve the ordinance after the public hearing the county will then be required to publish the entire ordinance as approved at least 30 days prior to the start date of new regulations. County Manager Lee Staab said the county hopes to get the entire process completed so the new ordinance can go into effect by Jan. 1.

Short-term rental regulation

Commissioners during the meeting also received an update on the software system the county will use to register and track short-term-rentals within unincorporated Grand County, called Bear Cloud.

Bear Cloud Software Operations Manager Bob Peterson provided a slide presentation detailing the development and implementation of the software system for Grand County, the time-line for moving forward with the new regulation and registration regime, as well as a brief overview of numbers of short-term rentals and how many are currently complying with county regulations.

Recommended Stories For You

According to Peterson, there are a little less than 800 short-term rentals in unincorporated Grand County, of which roughly 360 properties are currently in compliance with county regulations and, as of last Friday, a total of 373 properties were non-compliant. Moving forward, letters will be sent to non-compliant properties, tentatively scheduled to begin on Nov. 6.

Bear Cloud is also working to develop a 24/7 telephone hotline as well as an online complaint portal local citizens can utilize to lodge formal complaints about how specific short-term rentals are managed or if they are in violation of county regulations.

Peterson's presentation stated that the hotline will be in place by Dec. 1. Bear Cloud anticipates having their online systems in place by Jan. 1.