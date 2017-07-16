Crews contain fire at Granby Ranch | SkyHiNews.com

A wildland fire on Granby Ranch's west mountain sent resort employees scrambling and firefighters racing to the scene Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Grand Fire Protection District, based in Granby, were dispatched this afternoon to the top of Granby Ranch Resort's west mountain after a small wildland fire was seen by resort employees and reported to first responders. Officials are formally referring to the small blaze as the West Mountain Fire.

The initial call for response was received at 1:20 p.m. By 2:45 p.m. the fire was fully contained. Officials are now calling the blaze "controlled and contained" and plan to send patrols to monitor the burn area Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Officials do not yet have an official cause for the West Mountain Fire and while early reports show no indications of a human caused ignition authorities are not yet ruling anything out. Representatives from Grand Fire said they are planning to review weather data to see if any lightning strikes were recently recorded in the area.

According to Brad White, Assistant Chief with Grand Fire, Granby Ranch initially reported the fire. Members of Granby Ranch's Mountain Patrol team were the first individuals on the scene.

"They went up and got a couple of extinguishers on it right away," White said.

Officials from Grand Fire confirmed there were no injuries reported from the fire and no structures were damaged though one outbuilding on Ranch property was threatened.

"Granby PD got an extinguisher up there too and helped contain it and save one building."

The West Mountain Fire burned through a heavily timbered steep mountainside area near the top of Granby Ranch's west mountain, slightly over the top of the ridge from where the Conquest Lift deposits skiers in winter, and on the mountain's back side.

According to White the fuel in the area was mostly beetle kill pine, regenerated lodgepoles and a mixture of various lighter fuels. White noted Granby Ranch has previously done mitigation work in the area impacted by the fire.

"That helped," White said. "When we got up there is was cooking pretty good. We got some water on it and around it pretty quick. We got it wetted down and then our guys dug a containment line all the way around."

A total of five firefighting apparatus responded to the West Mountain Fire along with 13 firefighters. Also assisting Sunday was Granby Ranch Mountain Patrol, Granby Police, and the Grand County Sheriff's Office.