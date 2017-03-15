Charges filed in third trespassing-related case for Cliff Anderson | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The legal troubles for Winter Park resident Clifford Anderson continue to mount.

On Tuesday Feb. 28, the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed additional criminal charges against the 59-year-old male related to an alleged attempted trespassing incident. Anderson is already facing criminal charges in two additional trespassing cases filed in late 2016 and early 2017. Those cases a separate from each other and are not formally related to the trespassing charges filed against Anderson in late February.

Anderson could not be reach for comment.

NEW CASE

According to court documents, Anderson has been charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree criminal trespassing. Under the new case, Anderson is also facing two counts of violation of bail bond conditions. The attempted trespassing charge filed against Anderson alleges that on Feb. 16, Anderson engaged in conduct that constituted, "a substantial step toward the commission of first degree criminal trespass" at a victim's home on Carriage Road in Fraser. The criminal complaint documents were the only court documents regarding Anderson's third trespassing case publically available from the Court Clerk's Office.

Additionally Court documents state, "On or about February 16, 2017, Clifford E Anderson, having been released on bail bond… knowingly violated a condition of the bond." Anderson was charged with violation of his bond conditions relating to his two other criminal trespass cases. As such was charged with two separate counts of violating his bond conditions; one count for each of his two earlier trespassing cases.

Anderson was scheduled to appear in Grand County Court before Judge Nick Catanazrite on Monday, March 13. His attorney filed an entry of appearance early Monday morning and waived advisement for his client on the third trespassing case. The case was rescheduled for April 17. Anderson's attorney also filed a motion to continue Anderson's three other cases currently working through the legal system. Anderson's daughter Cori Anderson stated she and other family members believe a preexisting medical condition is a contributing factor in Anderson's ongoing legal issues. She added her father would not comment on the allegations at this time or any time in the future.

OLD CASES

Anderson's new court case adds to the long-time real estate professional's legal woes. Anderson is facing three other criminal cases in Grand County Court. Anderson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in early Oct. 2016. According to court documents, when blood samples were taken at the time several prescription medications were found to be present in his system.

Anderson was also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing in late December for a pair of alleged incidents that occurred in mid-December just before Christmas. In that case Anderson is alleged to have entered two homes in the Fraser area on the same day. In both instances, homeowners who were home at the time of the alleged incidents claimed they found Anderson inside their homes without their permission. In both instances Anderson claimed to have been at the wrong house, or to have not actually entered the home.

In Anderson's other criminal trespassing case the man is alleged to have entered a home in Granby without permission in late November. In that incident a homeowner also claimed to have found Anderson inside her home. In that incident Anderson also claimed to have gotten the wrong house.

Anderson is not alleged to have taken anything from the homes, though one of the homeowners in Fraser told authorities Anderson was holding one of her prescription pill bottles when she found him in her kitchen. According to the victim, Anderson put down the pill bottle and left the home when he was confronted.

According to officials from the Grand County Jail, Anderson is not in custody, as of Monday evening March 13. Anderson did not respond to requests for comment regarding this story. The charges against Anderson are merely accusations and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.