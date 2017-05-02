Fourth trespassing charges brought against Clifford Anderson | SkyHiNews.com

Troubles continued last week for a Winter Park man following an encounter with law enforcement that led to his fourth trespassing-related arrest since late 2016.

On April 27 at around noon, a Colorado state trooper noticed a man standing next to his garage on County Road 512 near Pole Creek Golf Course, according to court records. The trooper confronted the man, who identified himself as Bill Smith. However, the trooper recognized the man as 59-year-old Clifford Anderson of Winter Park, who has had several run-ins with Grand County law enforcement over the past year.

The trooper "did not believe that Bill Smith was his name and that he thought he was the same person who had been breaking into houses and taking medications in the area," according to the arrest report.

The trooper asked Anderson to leave and then recorded the license plate number of his vehicle.

Anderson allegedly returned to the trooper's house twice afterward to reveal his real name and plead with the trooper not to file a report with the Grand County Sheriff's Office. Anderson told the trooper he would lose his wife if he got into any more trouble with the law, the arrest report said.

Anderson asked multiple times what he could give the trooper to avoid any kind of report. The trooper told Anderson that he had already contacted the sheriff's office, the arrest report said.

Anderson was later arrested in Fraser, where police reportedly found a bottle containing prescription medication on his person. He also registered a .045 breath alcohol concentration, which violated a court order prohibiting Anderson to possess or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances.

He was charged with attempting to influence a public servant, trespassing and violation of bail bonds for committing crimes while on bond.

Last week's arrest was the most recent in a string of legal troubles for Anderson.

In addition to the four charges of criminal trespassing, Anderson also faces multiple charges of violating his bond conditions.

Officials at Grand County Jail confirmed that Anderson is still in custody as of Monday.