Fraser Valley burglaries end in arrest | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A series of burglaries in the Winter Park and Fraser area last week has resulted in one arrest and an ongoing investigation from the Fraser/Winter Park Police Department (F/WPPD).

According to a press release issued by the F/WPPD the trouble began Wednesday, Jan. 4 when two business alarms prompted responses from local authorities. One alarm was initiated at 1:53 a.m. and a subsequent alarm went off at 3:27 a.m. After arriving on scene officers found evidence of forced entry into the businesses.

While responding to the 3:27 a.m. alarm, which occurred at a business in Fraser, officers witnessed a blue Jeep Cherokee leaving the area, “with its lights off” the press release states. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered evidence both in the vehicle and on the driver that “connected the driver to the two known break-ins”.

The suspect, who was taken into custody that morning, was identified as Parker Seemann, 22, of Winter Park. Seemann was transported to the Grand County Jail where authorities discovered a white powdery substance in his possession. The substance field-tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

As the morning of Jan. 4 wore on and other businesses in the Fraser and Winter Park area opened for the day officials were notified of break-ins at two additional businesses in the Fraser Valley. The F/WPPD is not releasing the names of the businesses but did state, “they were two ski rental shops, and two different restaurants.”

Seemann has been charged with Second Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Introduction of Contraband. His bond was set at $50,000. Since Seemann’s arrest last week officers from the F/WPPD have executed a search warrant on his vehicle.

Chief Glen Trainor with the F/WPPD would not release specific details as to what investigators found in Seemann’s Jeep but said, “we have recovered evidence related to the break-ins.” Chief Trainor said cash was among the items stolen from one of the businesses and added that investigators are working to identify all items that were missing from the businesses following the break-ins.