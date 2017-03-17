Public safety briefs: Craig man dies after rollover accident west of Kremmling | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Linsmayer burn violation case continued to March 27

The court proceedings of Christopher Linsmayer have been continued once again.

Linsmayer was scheduled to appear in Grand County Court before Judge Nick Catanzarite on Monday March 13 on a burn permit violation stemming from an incident that occurred on Nov. 1 last year. Linsmayer's legal counsel filed a motion asking for a continuance. The case was continued by agreement of the parties until Monday March 27 at 9 a.m.

Linsmayer's case focuses on a ticket the 65-year-old Grand County property owner received for allegedly having at least two open fires without a burn permit. Linsmayer's ticket is a class 2 petty offense, and is not a felony.

On Nov. 1 last year local officials received a report of an illegal burn. They were called to a property on Grand County Road 14S a short ways west of Kremmling and north of the Gore Canyon. Authorities found four slash piles burning on the property, which is owned by Linsmayer.

The incident created significant concern for many homeowners in the area and spurred the call to fire officials. Less than two months before Linsmayer was ticketed for allegedly violating county burn ordinances, a wild land fire burned up significant portions of the same general area in what came to be known as the Gore Ridge Fire.

Linsmayer began working his way through the court system in Grand County earlier this year. He appeared before Judge Catanzarite with his counselor, former attorney for Grand County Government Jack DiCola, on Jan. 23. Also appearing that date was current county government attorney Alan Hassler on behalf of the county. During that appearance DiCola requested a continuance to provide time to negotiate a plea agreement.

Linsmayer is the husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, who previously served as a State Representative for Colorado House District 8.

Craig man dies after rollover accident west of Kremmling

A single vehicle rollover accident west of Kremmling Tuesday afternoon resulted in one death and minor injuries for the female driver.

The accident occurred on US Highway 40 near milepost 181, approximately three miles west of Kremmling. At about 3:32 p.m. a 1988 Ford Bronco II was traveling eastbound on US 40. The vehicle went off the left side of the road and went down a steep embankment before rolling multiple times. The vehicle eventually came to rest on its top.

While the vehicle was rolling the backseat passenger, 29 year-old Justin Ketchum of Craig, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Anna Gates of Craig, sustained minor injuries during the wreck. According to officials from the Colorado State Patrol neither occupant of the vehicle was restrained by seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor.