Winter Park man charged with criminal trespassing, details from affidavit | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A criminal case involving Winter Park resident Clifford Anderson is working its way through the court system in Grand County.

Anderson was set for arraignment proceedings before County Court Judge Nick Catanzarite on two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing Monday, Jan. 23. Anderson has been charged with unlawfully entering two homes in Winter Park on Dec. 21, 2016.

YUKON LANE

According to the affidavit related to the case on Dec. 22 Darren Dines of Winter Park contacted the Fraser/Winter Park Police Department (F/WPPD) to report an incident that occurred the day before. According to Dines sometime between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 he was alone on the second floor of his home on Yukon Lane when, “he heard someone yell ‘hello’ or ‘hey’ inside his home.” Dines never heard anyone knock on his front door prior to hearing the voice.

When Dines went downstairs he found Clifford Anderson, “backing up, and out of the front door.” Dines told authorities Anderson, who has worked in the real estate business in Grand County for many years, told him he was looking for, “any residences that were coming up for sale” in the development.

Dines told Anderson no homes in the development were listed for sale. Anderson left Dines’ property shortly thereafter in his blue sport utility vehicle (SUV). Dines told investigators he has been acquainted with Anderson for approximately 18-years.

VIKING DRIVE

Additionally Anderson has been charged with criminal trespassing in another incident that occurred sometime between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21. According to the affidavit Karen Larson was at her home on Viking Drive along with her son-in-law and grandson when she heard her doorbell ring. Larson did not go to check on the doorbell because she assumed it was a salesperson. A short while later, “she observed a dark blue SUV pulling out of her drive and she believed it had left,” the affidavit states.

Not long thereafter Larson heard a noise coming from her kitchen. She went to her kitchen where she found a male standing by her cabinets with his back turned to her. “A first she thought it might be her son in-law,” the affidavit states. “When she asked what he was doing the subject turned around and she recognized him as Cliff Anderson.” According to the affidavit Anderson was holding one of Larson’s prescription pill bottles in his hand.

Larson told Anderson he did not belong inside her home. According to Larson, Anderson then put down the pill bottle and began to leave. Larson told Anderson he could leave through the front door. According to the affidavit Anderson told Larson he would, “just go out the basement the way he entered.” When Anderson left Larson recognized the blue SUV he was driving as the same one she had seen in her driveway after the doorbell rang.

According to the affidavit Anderson was arrested for driving under the influence in early Oct. 2016. Blood samples taken at that time showed the presence of several prescription medications in Anderson’s blood at the time of his arrest.

ANDERSON’S SIDE

When authorities confronted Anderson about the incident at the Larson residence he claimed to have been, “at the wrong house by mistake” and had intended to visit a different individual in a nearby unit. The affidavit goes on to state, “after receiving this report I was contacted by two separate individuals living in the Grand County area… Both advised Anderson had entered their homes without their permission.” In both circumstances Anderson claimed to have been in the wrong house by mistake.

When officers confronted Anderson regarding the incident at the Dines’ residence he claimed he was stopping to inquire if the homeowner was happy with his home when he found the front door of the Dines’ residence, “already ajar”. According to Anderson, two dogs ran down the stairs towards him and he reached into the home to pull the door closed to prevent the dogs from running outside. He denied ever crossing the threshold of the front door.

Along with the criminal trespassing charges in this case Anderson is facing additional trespassing charges on an unrelated case. According to Court officials formal charges in that case have not yet been filed by the District Attorney’s Office though Anderson’s arrest charge of trespassing was listed on Court documents. His first scheduled appearance in that case will be March 7.

The charges against Anderson are merely accusations and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lance Maggart can be reached at 970-557-6003.