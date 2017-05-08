Cubs post strong showing in Craig; record season comes to close | SkyHiNews.com

After a year of broken records and personal bests, the East Grand Middle School spring track season has come to a close.

The eighth-grade girls continued their string of dominant performances at their final outing, the Craig Championships held Saturday in Moffat County, taking first place. The seventh-grade girls also secured a first-place finish during the meet. Their male counterparts in the seventh-grade secured a second-place finish while the eighth-grade boys came home with the fourth-place spot for their grade division.

Middle School Track Coach Marc Loberg noted this 2017 season is the second in a row that the current crop of eighth-grade girls have placed first in each track meet they competed. The young ladies also took first in all their track meets last year as seventh-graders.

The Cubs over the past few weeks have broken multiple school records including Alex Hlinka's 2:22.26 time for the boys 800-meter run, along with Katie MacKendrick's 16.99 time for the girls 100-meter hurdles.

Two relay teams also set new time records.

Aubree Bridge, Holly Harms, Cate Kauber and Katie MacKendrick set a record time of 54.93 in the 4×100-meter relay while Cate Kauber, Abby Kuhnel, Holly Harms and Katie Trail set a record time of 2:00.10 in the 800-meter medley relay.

Saturday was a big day for the eight-grade girls who secured six first-place finishes on the day. Both the relay teams that set new school records took first place as did MacKendrick on the 100-meter hurdles. MacKendrick also took home a first place finish in the 200-meter hurdles. Jordan Duley took first in the shot put while Katie Trail took first in the triple jump and Maddie Ruttenberg took first in the high jump.

Mia Rimmer took second in the 100-meter hurdles while Mia Stuart took second in the 200-meter hurdles. Abby Kuhnel was the second-place finisher in the 200-meter dash while Maggie Barker was second on the day in discus. The eight-grade girls 4×400-meter relay team, consisting of Katie Trail, Dominyka Reventaite, Abby Kuhnel and Holly Harms, finished second in that event.

The seventh-grade girls also had a banner day picking up two first-place finishes and securing second-place five other times. Ashtyn Laraby took home the top honors in the 200-meter hurdles. Laraby also took home second place in the 100-meter hurdles. The girls 4×100-meter relay team, including Maddi Moyer, Serena Stuart, Julianne Claney and Rosemary Trotter, were the first place finishers in their event.

Maddie Trail took home a second place finish in the 1,600-meter run. Lilly Smith finished second in the 200-meter dash and the seventh-grade girls 4×200-meter and 4×400-meter relay teams each took second place. Those relay teams include Lauren Romero, Leah Cormican, Elizabeth Hammond and Maddie Trail in the 4×400 and Ashtyn Laraby, Lauren Romero, Lily Smith and Jenna King in the 4×200.

The junior high boys also had a good day, scoring one first-place finish and six second-place showings among both the seventh and eighth graders. The seventh-grade boys' 800-meter medley relay took first. That medley team includes Adrian Rios, Jackson Cimino, Osiel Sandoval and Josh Bendrat.

The other top finishers for the seventh-grade boys included Osiel Sandoval with a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter run and second-place finishes for both the 4×100-meter relay team and the 4×400-meter relay team. The 4×100-meter team includes Adrian Rios, Jackson Cimino, Aidan Loberg and Dakota Davis and the 4×400-meter team includes Rios, Sandoval, Davis and Cimino.

The eighth-grade boys wrapped up their last meet of the year with three second-place finishes. Alex Holinka took second in the 800-meter run while Ben Opatril took second in the 200-meter hurdles. The boys 800-meter medley relay also took second. That relay team includes Zone Morales, Jordyn Rowold, Cameron Kirwan and Graydon walker.