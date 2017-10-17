 Daniel Villalobos, 1953-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Daniel Villalobos, 1953-2017

Daniel Villalobos

God came to take his son, Daniel Villalobos, 64, of Parshall on Oct. 4, 2017 at the Kremmling Memorial Hospital with his family by his side, after battling cadasil syndrome for many years. A celebration of life will be held at the West Grand High School Auditorium on Oct. 21, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

