D’Argonne joins news team at Sky-Hi | SkyHiNews.com

For the past few years the news team at Sky-Hi News had consisted of two reporters and an editor. That changed in late February after one of the paper's two reporters and its editor left to pursue other opportunities.

After an extended search process, Sky-Hi News selected Sawyer D'Argonne as the newest reporter for the publication.

D'Argonne comes to Grand County with an impressive educational background after recently graduating with a master's in journalism from Columbia University in New York City. While at Columbia, D'Argonne studied at the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism.

During his time on the east coast D'Argonne was also part of a documentary film program wherein he produced his own 25-minute documentary, "Family Comics," which delved into the history and current state of LGBTQ representation in comic books.

“I missed it so much while I was in New York, which I thought I would love. But I’m just a Colorado kid and I wanted to get back to the mountains and get to somewhere less populated. It is just gorgeous up here.”



— Sawyer D’Argonne

D'Argonne said his decision to pursue journalism as a career was in part spurred by the unique events that were taking place in Colorado and around the world.

"More than anything it was a timing thing during the formative years of my life," the 24-year-old said. "There was a lot going on in the news like James Holmes and the Arab Spring. There were a lot of huge new events that I was getting wrapped up in."

Prior to his decision to pursue journalism, D'Argonne was already a budding writer.

"I was majoring in creative writing before I made the switch over," he said.

D'Argonne is a Colorado native, born in Parker. He grew up in the Littleton and Denver areas. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Denver. While attending the University of Denver, D'Argonne served as an editorial assistant with the university's alumni magazine and also had a paid internship with the Aurora Sentinel, where he helped cover the jury selection process for the James Holmes trial.

After receiving his diploma from Columbia in December, D'Argonne was looking to escape the concrete jungle of Manhattan and get back to his native roots. D'Argonne highlighted his love of his home state and the outdoors as major factors for accepting the reporter position at Sky-Hi News.

Like so many who seek to live and work in the high country, D'Argonne enjoys many of the recreational activities that are easily accessible in Grand County. He is a skier and is looking forward to the start of the season several months from now. He is also an avid camper and will soon be getting out into the woods to relax under the stars.

D'Argonne's family includes his parents who live along the Front Range as well as his two brothers and one younger sister. He currently resides in Fraser. Email him at sdargonne@skyhinews.com.