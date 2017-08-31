David C. Abbott, 1938-2017

David Carl Abbott, 78, passed away Aug. 23, 2017, at Kremmling Hospital.

David was born Oct. 19, 1938, in Sidney, Ohio, to Carl and Grace Abbott. He moved to Grand County in 1976, and taught vocational agriculture at West Grand High School for 14 years. He worked for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture for 26 years as an enumerator and field supervisor.

Dave is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Dawn, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers and one sister. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Kremmling. Cremation has taken place and the internment service will follow the 9 a.m. Eucharist at St. John's Episcopal Church in Granby on Sunday, Sept. 10.