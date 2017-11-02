Mark your calendars people and set your alarms because daylight saving time ends Sunday.

At 2 a.m. Nov. 5, clocks will jump back one hour, to 1 a.m., and we will once again shift over into Standard Time.

Daylight saving time — commonly and incorrectly referred to as daylight savings time — began March 12 this year at 3 a.m. ­­— or 2 a.m. under standard time — and will continue through Sunday morning.

Daylight saving time was originally conceived in the late 1800s and was first implemented in Wilhelmine, Germany, and the erstwhile Austro-Hungarian Empire during World War I. It was first implemented in the United States in 1918.

The concept as it is known was first introduced by a New Zealand man named George Hudson but is often attributed to English born William Willett, who independently developed his own concept of daylight saving time in the early 1900s.

Despite myths about energy savings derived from the time change or demands from farmers to implement the system, the original purpose for creating daylight saving time was to create a time schedule specifically for summer months that made better use of the earlier sunrise times.

All 50 states utilize daylight saving time with the exception of northeast Arizona and all of Hawaii.