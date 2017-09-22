DHS: Colorado’s election system targeted but not breached

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday notified the Colorado Secretary of State's office that its systems were scanned in the weeks before the 2016 election.

This places Colorado on the list of 21 states that DHS previously stated were "impacted" by Russian activity.

A scan is similar to burglars jiggling the doors of a house and moving on when they realize the doors are locked.

"According to Homeland Security, we were not attacked, probed, breached, infiltrated or penetrated," Secretary of State Wayne Williams said. "This was a scan and many computer systems are regularly scanned. It happens hundreds if not thousands of times per day.

“That's why we continue to be vigilant and monitor our systems around the clock."

The Secretary of State's office continues to have a strong relationship with Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Governor's Office of Information Technology.