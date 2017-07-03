Letter: Disrespect for our views | SkyHiNews.com

The past two afternoons, my friends and I had the pleasure to enjoy a late lunch at the Winter Park Pub. They have an outstanding patio that highlights the beautiful Continental Divide. This view highlighted by

James Peak, Mount Bancroft, Parry Peak, Mount Eva and Flora is one of our biggest assets as a tourist town.

Sitting at the the patio at the Pub, I was rather appalled at the intrusion the new, huge, shed roof building has on this view. I wonder if the building department considered this factor in their code review?

My point is that we really need to preserve our small town, pro-environmental position in our quest to develop. Lest we lose our heart.

– Terry Ready

Winter Park