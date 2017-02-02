Distillery to open in Fraser | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A distillery is set to open in Fraser in the next few years. On Jan. 18 The Fraser Board of Trustees passed an ordinance to sell a portion of the FroDo (Fraser Downtown) property located on Eastom Avenue and the purchaser’s intention is to install a distillery. Barry and Debbie Young will purchase the property under Young’s Real Estate CO., LLC for $226,700.

According to the purchase agreement with the town of Fraser, the Youngs agree to proceed with commercial development of the property as a distillery and tasting facility, which may also include a restaurant, bar, and related facilities encompassing 3,300 square feet.

A construction guarantee agreement in the purchase agreement requires the Youngs to commence construction of the facilities and infrastructure within two-four years after the date of closing. During the meeting, Barry Young assured the Board of Trustees that it is his family’s priority to get the business up and running as soon as possible.

Fraser Town Manager Jeff Durbin said the expectation of the distillery is that it will be a successful operation, though there are backup plans for other uses of the property should the business not succeed.