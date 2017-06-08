Do reading and passports go together? | SkyHiNews.com

Does summer mean "travel" to you? Have you always intended to visit most of the communities within Grand County, but haven't gotten around to it? If so, Grand County Library District (GCLD) encourages you to join the Summer Reading Program (SRP) this year, pick up a Passport page, and make plans to travel.

A lucky library customer and family who visit all four GCLD libraries other than their home library will win a grand prize—an overnight stay at a Grand County destination place!

To be eligible library customers must:

Visit all four libraries that are not their home library

Check out an item or attend a library program

Leave a note on a "conversation (bulletin) board" with a comment about the library

Get the librarian to stamp their Passport page

Once the passport page is complete, submit it to one of the GCLD libraries. The winner of the Destination Get-Away will be announced in August.