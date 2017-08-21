Dollar General adding location in Granby

Initial construction on a new Dollar General, a nationwide chain of savings-centric variety stores, is now underway along Highway 40 in Granby near the town's west entrance.

The new store will be located in the space previously occupied by the Frontier Motel, located on the south side of Highway 40 between NAPA Auto Parts and Java Lava.

"We are officially under construction," Crystal Ghassemi, spokeswoman for Dollar General Corp., told Sky-Hi News on Monday afternoon.

Plans to build a store in Granby were finalized in late July, though officials from the retailer, which operates 14,000 facilities nationwide, had discussed potential plans for a store for several months.

Dollar General was already in a "due diligence" phase for the Granby location in late March.

"When choosing store locations, meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority," Ghassemi commented. "The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive."

Ghassemi added that Dollar General also takes into consideration demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns when scouting out new locations.

Ghassemi said Dollar General, which has headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tenn., hopes to complete construction in Granby by the end of this year, based on the initial construction timeline. That will depend, however, on progress made through the fall and early winter months.

If the project schedule can be maintained, Dollar General expects to hold a soft opening in December and a grand opening event sometime shortly after the first of the year, according to Ghassemi.

The new location will boast a 9,100 square feet building with roughly 7,300 square feet of sales floor space.

Officials from Dollar General estimated the store will seek to hire somewhere between six and 10 employees. For local residents interested in applying for positions at Dollar General, Ghassemi said job postings will open roughly eight weeks prior to the store's opening. All hiring for Dollar General is done online through the company's website, http://www.dollargeneral.com.