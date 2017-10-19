Driver in fatal crash south of Kremmling to appear in court on multiple felonies

A little over two months after a fatal traffic accident on Highway 9 claimed the life of a Denver man the individual charged in the incident is preparing for his first court appearance in Grand County, scheduled for Halloween.

Denver resident Brandon Wilson, 30, is scheduled to appear Oct. 31 in Grand County Court before Judge Nicholas Catanzarite for an advisement on formal charges related to nine criminal counts Wilson is currently facing, stemming from the fatal traffic collision that occurred on Aug. 12.

As a result of the crash Wilson was arrested and now faces nine separate charges including vehicular homicide DUI, vehicular homicide reckless driving, two separate counts of vehicular assault DUI, two separate counts of vehicular assault reckless, DUI, reckless driving, and making an unsafe U-turn.

Wilson was initially transported to Middle Park Medical Center Kremmling and was later taken into custody and transported to the Grand County Jail. He was released Aug. 14 on a $5,000 bond.

Wilson was driving northbound on Highway 9 south of Kremmling shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in a Chevy Equinox with four additional passengers. At the same time, another vehicle, a Chevy Silverado pulling a loaded horse trailer, was also traveling northbound on Highway 9, close behind Wilson.

According to statements made by a Colorado State trooper who fielded the call, which were listed in court documents related to the case, Wilson pulled onto the northbound shoulder of the highway after missing his turnoff from the highway. As he did so the Silverado behind Wilson traveled partially into the southbound lane "assuming the Equinox was coming to a stop on the shoulder," court documents stated.

Recommended Stories For You

According to an affidavit for Wilson's arrest, the Equinox abruptly turned left in front of the Silverado, initiating a U-turn across both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 9. The Silverado then collided with the Equinox in the southbound lane of traffic.

The collision of the two vehicles resulted in the death of 33-year-old Denver man Brian Ward, who was riding in the Equinox's rear driver's side seat, and serious bodily injuries to two additional passengers also riding in the back of the Equinox. Wilson himself sustained minor injuries. All three passengers of the Silverado sustained minor injuries, as well.