East Grand Cubs take top spots at junior high track meet | SkyHiNews.com

The East Grand Middle School Track Invite was held at Middle Park High School Saturday, April 22, and local student athletes posted some strong showings for the event.

"This season has been awesome," said East Grand Middle School athletic director Marc Loberg. "The meet Saturday had unbelievable results and great community support."

Loberg highlighted the achievements of the students including first-place team finishes for the East Grand eighth-grade girls and boys teams and the seventh-grade boys team. The seventh-grade girls team secured a second place finish on the day.

Overall, the East Grand Middle School Track Invite welcomed eight different teams into competition and saw a total of over 300 student competitors. Middle Park was well represented with 73 total participating students between seventh and eighth-grade. Coach Loberg said this is one of the largest track teams East Grand has fielded in the last several years.

The girls slightly outnumber the boys on the junior high track team with 22 eighth-grade girls and 18 eighth-grade boys out for the team. A similar trend emerges with the seventh-graders with 18 girls suiting up for the squad and 15 boys.

Among the noteworthy success from Saturday was the setting of a new school record. Eighth-grade girl Katie Trail broke the EGMS girls triple jump record with a jump of 32 feet and 1-half-inch. Trail took two other first place finishes Saturday as well including the 800-meter run with a time of 2:51, and the 400-meter spring with a time of 1:06. While Trail was the only East Grand Cub to set a new record Saturday she was not alone in the winners circle.

Eighth-grade girl Jordan Duley took home a first place in shot put with a 33-feet 8-inch throw. Abby Kuhnel took first place in the 200-meter dash with a 30.58 second time while Holly Harms took first in the 100-meter race with a 13.50 second time. Katie MacKendrick took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.66 second time. The 1600-meter relay team also took first with a 4:54 time while the 800-meter medley team took the top spot with a 2:21 time.

Several seventh-grade girls also took home first place finishes Saturday. The seventh-grade girls 1600-meter relay team took first in their division with a 5:21 time while seventh-grader Madison Moyer took first in the 100-meter dash with a 14.4-second time.

The boys from East Grand also went home with a set of first place finishes. Alex Holinka was the first place finisher in the boys eighth-grade division for the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26. The eighth-grade Cubs 1600-meter relay team also took first with a time of 4:37.

The seventh-grade boys squad saw multiple first place finishes. Davis Emery secured three individual first place spots; one for the 100-meter dash (13.37), one for the 100-meter hurdles (18.30) and one for the long jump at a distance of 15-feet 9-inches. Aidan Loberg also took a top spot in the triple jump event with a 29-feet 9-inch jump. Finally East Grand made a clean sweep of the 1600-meter relay event winning first in all four divisions including seventh-grade boys who secured the top spot with a time of 5:09.

After wrapping up their weekend meet here in Granby last Saturday the Cubs will now head to Adams City today, they will host the EMGS Triangular on Thursday and then head off to Bear Creek Saturday as they close in on the end of their season.