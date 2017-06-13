East Grand inducts National Honor Scholars | SkyHiNews.com

Each spring as the school year winds down high schools throughout the nation hold National Honor Society induction ceremonies to recognize students who have achieved great things in their academic careers

Earlier this year in mid-May Middle Park High School held their annual induction ceremony and welcomed nine new students to the prestigious national club. The Induction Ceremony was held May 16 in the Middle Park Library. During the Tuesday even Abigail Turner, Nicholas Lawrence, Cole Walker, Delayne Neiberger, Kaitlin McConnel, Gigi Newcomer-Neeson, Emily Jensen, Madison King and Makenna Green were all certificated as formal members of NHS.

The list of new inductees this year is almost entirely juniors with two seniors in the group. The event also featured multiple Middle Park High students who have previously been inducted into the National Honor along with a collection of friends, family and well wishers.

The awards ceremony was overseen by Middle Park's two National Honor Society Kapimish Chapter sponsors Shirley Reynolds and Wendy Hoffmesiter, who both work as math teachers at the school.