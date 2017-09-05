East Grand Middle School gets high testing marks as state releases performance evaluations

Administrators from East Grand Middle School have something to crow about this week after the Colorado Department of Education released School Performance Framework evaluations showing the school achieved a score of 96.3 out of 100.

The score is a measure of both academic achievement and growth and according to the CDE website the frameworks serve to, "hold districts and schools accountable on the same, single set of indicators and measures." The framework looks at multiple factors but keys in on academic achievement, academic growth and postsecondary and workforce readiness. The scores are based on data collected during the 2016-2017 academic year and derived from scores on standardized tests taken by students.

East Grand School District Superintendent Frank Reeves stressed that the scores are preliminary at this time and will not be finalized until December or January. However, the preliminary period prior to finalization of scores is meant to provide schools or district with an opportunity to appeal their respective scores, which East Grand does not plan on doing. As such Reeves said the scores released in late August will not change before finalization later this year.

Middle School Principal Jenny Rothbeck happily announced the score during East Grand's Back to School Night last week.

"I was incredibly proud to see our 96.3 score on the school performance framework. This is something that should be highly celebrated by students, staff and the community," Rothbeck said. "While it is difficult, if not impossible, to make a direct correlation between practices at the middle school and our score, I do know that EGMS staff continue to have high expectations for students daily. There is an emphasis on the importance of learning and growing every single day. We want all students to understand that we know they can be successful."

The release of the framework scores last week included scores for all East Grand schools and a separate Districtwide score. Overall, the East Grand School District scored 74.8, making East Grand Accredited with Distinction, the highest category the state has under the rubric. The CDE website states districts that achieve the designation meet or exceed statewide attainment on performance indicators.

Recommended Stories For You

East Grand Schools' Superintendent Frank Reeves, who has worked in public education in Colorado for roughly three decades, said East Grand Middle School's score is the highest he has ever seen.

"I have never seen a school score above 90," Reeves told middle school parents during an after school meeting last week. "Middle Schools usually score the lowest."

Reeves also added only about eight percent of districts in the state are classified as Accredited with Distinction along with East Grand. The score is a modest increase over the district's tally from last year. For the 2015-2016 academic year East Grand achieved a score of 69.1, making the district classified as Accredited; meaning East Grand met statewide attainment on performance indicators.

Other scores in the district varied though all of East Grand's schools scored in the highest category of school classification: performance. Any school receiving a score of 53 or above is included in the performance category. The CDE website states schools achieving in the rank of "performance" meet or exceed statewide attainment on performance indicators.

Fraser Valley Elementary achieved a 99 percent score on academic achievement, as measured by the state, on its way to a 77.1 score on the performance framework. Across the district, the students and teachers at Granby Elementary received a score of 65 on the performance framework. Just up the road the performance framework score at Middle Park High was tallied at 60.5.