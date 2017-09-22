East Grand School District happenings

• The 5th graders at Fraser Valley Elementary are leading the first all-school assembly of the year. Students will lead an all school chant defining the different elements of SOAR, they'll watch a short video about growth mindset, perform a skit, and rock out to a school song. The focus is on what it looks like and sounds like to SOAR = safety, ownership, attitude, and respect. Watch for our Fraser Valley Eagles SOARing in the community.

• This week the students at East Grand Middle School resumed the weekend food totes program, in conjunction with the Mountain Family Center. Students packed 315 totes full of nutritious food to send home with families on the weekends. Totes are sent to Fraser Valley Elementary, Granby Elementary, Indian Peaks Charter School, Winter Park Christian School, and East Grand Middle School.

• Lt. Col. Richard Cimino (also a County Commissioner) came in to teach FVE 5th graders about the importance and reverence of the American and Colorado Flags. He brought his own American flag, which has travelled through many middle-eastern countries. Col. Cimino taught students how to properly fold the flags and how to raise and lower the flags as part of their 5th grade responsibilities.

• Granby preschool took a field trip to Granby Community Garden. The students got to harvest peas, carrots, and raspberries. They learned what makes a garden grow and what happens to a vegetable when it gets it gets too cold in a garden.

• First Week of School the CREW High School Alternative Program backpacked 4 days, 27 miles over the Continental Divide from Meadow Creek Res. to Winter Park as a team building exercise. Teachers are Maggie Michelowski, Ellen Cowmen and Lisa Atencio. Kudos to these kids. Quite the accomplishment!

• The High School currently has four community volunteers working with our students needing help. Thank you volunteers. This is more than I've seen in years. Many of our students could use the guidance and help of an adult mentor. Retired? Consider being that person.

• GES students love the new playground equipment! Thanks to Ace Hardware, The Town of Granby, Mountain Parks Electric, and the many volunteers who donated time and labor!

• The 5th Grade trip to Monarch Lake was great. Students were most excited to get an opportunity to canoe. Students from East Grand School District, Indian Peaks Charter School, and West Grand School District participated.