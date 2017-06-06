East Grand students display hard work and talent during Spring Concert | SkyHiNews.com

Band students from the East Grand School District displayed their hard work and talent last week during the district's annual Spring Concert.

The end of year concert was held Thursday June 1 in the Middle Park High School Auditorium and featured performances from the high school band, sixth grade band, seventh and eighth grade band, and an outstanding set from the high school jazz band.

East Grand junior high and high school Music Director Brad Pregeant led the concert proceedings. Pregeant was very happy with the performance of his young students.

"Our spring performance is the culmination of a lot of hard work and focus," Pregeant stated. Pregeant said the students' performances last week and at Middle Park High's graduation ceremony Saturday, "greatly exceeded my expectations for them."

While each group of student musicians performed admirably during the concert the Middle Park High School Jazz Band was the standout presentation of the evening. The stage name for the jazz band is Possible Bueno and band features a dedicated cadre of young musicians. The students displayed the culmination of months of hard work at the concert with a rendition of the Nina Simone classic "Feeling Good" and several other songs.

"Possible Bueno put on a great show at our end of year concert that featured improvisations from all the horn players, highly-polished arrangements, outstanding vocals by freshman Avery Mutch and a slick presentation that included a bit of horn choreography."

Pregeant added he believes the jazz band students will be well prepared for their upcoming performances at the Blue From the Top Festival later this month in Winter Park.

The East Grand Music Program had a lot to work with this year. Between the junior high and high school over 150 students participated in the music program. That is a significant increase from eight-years ago when Pregeant first began teaching at Middle Park. At the time the high school band had seven members. This year's high school band featured 35 students.

The future is looking even brighter for the music program in East Grand with 111 junior high musicians participating this year including 50 sixth graders and 61 students in the seventh and eighth grade combined band.

"Overall the EGMS sixth graders have developed into a cohesive unit," Pregeant stated. "The seventh and eighth grade band is playing more difficult repertoire than ever."