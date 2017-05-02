Editor Bryce Martin takes helm of Sky-Hi News | SkyHiNews.com

This week marks the dawn of a new era for Sky-Hi News.

After more than two months without a full-time editor, Michigan native Bryce Martin has taken helm of Grand County's primary news publication.

Martin began his new duties as editor of Sky-Hi News on May 1. Also beginning his tenure with the publication, the same day, was Sawyer D'Argonne, who will serve as full-time reporter. With Martin now leading Sky-Hi News, and D'Argonne filling a recently vacated reporter's position, the newspaper is back at full staffing levels.

Martin, an experienced and award-winning journalist, comes to Grand County after more than four years working as the regional managing editor of Country Media Inc. in southwestern North Dakota, where he also served as the editor-in-chief of the Bowman County Pioneer. In his regional position, Martin oversaw the production of five weekly newspapers. With the publications positioned in the Bakken oil region, Martin often reported on the wide gamut of issues related to the energy industry that defines much of western North Dakota.

During his time with the Bowman County Pioneer and Country Media, Martin was largely a one-man show and handled most of the reporting, editing, photography, design and videography duties. He revitalized the publications he oversaw, growing their breadth and depth while establishing their digital footprints in the Internet age.

"We had great success in becoming the No. 1 news source for that region," Martin said. "And that's what I hope to achieve at Sky-Hi News."

Originally from southeastern Lower Michigan, Martin graduated with honors from Central Michigan University, majoring in news/editorial and minoring in political science. During his college career, he was a reporter for the university's student-led newspaper, CM Life, and worked as a stringer for two daily papers in the area. After graduating from college, Martin took an editor position with a weekly paper near Traverse City, Mich.

After several years of covering the southwest region of North Dakota and developing strong relationships with the communities, Martin sought a new adventure. The recreational opportunities of Grand County were a big draw for him, as he explained, as well as the good reputation of Swift Communications, owner of Sky-Hi News, within the media industry.

"I was looking for a new challenge," Martin said. "And I was lucky enough to find that in Grand County."

Martin described his vision for Sky-Hi News as one of growth.

"I want to make this publication bigger and better," he said, adding that he is excited to be working with and leading an experienced team at Sky-Hi. His plans include growing the paper's community outreach efforts, all while producing exceptional journalism.

"We will be living up to our namesake by reporting from all corners of the county," he said.

Martin said he also plans to build greatly upon Sky-Hi's social media and digital presence, aiming to give "the people of Grand County a newspaper they can be proud of and look to as their main source of news."

The 29-year-old is an avid outdoorsman with a love of hiking, nature photography, fishing and kayaking. "I would say skiing, but I've only skied once, as a kid," Martin joked, explaining he plans to take up the alpine sport now that he is living in ski country.

Martin moved to Grand County in late April along with his husband, Nate Lee. The couple currently resides in Hot Sulphur Springs.

"I am looking forward to meeting with the community and being visible around town," Martin said. "I have already met some of the nicest people here. North Dakota people are nice but I think the people here are even nicer."

Email Bryce at bmartin@skyhinews.com or call his direct line at (970) 557-6031.