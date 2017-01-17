EGSD shows ACT on Drugs presentation today in Winter Park and Granby | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The East Grand School District (EGSD) will be showing a pair of presentations today on the subjects of drugs and drug use.

The ACT on Drugs presentation, by Lynn Riemer, will be shown at the Winter Park Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The second presentation will be held from 4:20 to 5:20 p.m. in East Grand Middle School’s (EGMS) sixth-grade pod.

The ACT on Drugs presentations being shown Tuesday are for parents of EGSD students. The presentations are provided at no charge to the public and will cover a myriad of topics such as risk factors for drug abuse, indicators of drug use, routes of drug administration, long-term effects of drug use, and more.

School District officials decided to bring the ACT on Drugs presentation to the students, staff and parents of Grand County following a student involved drug related incident that occurred at the beginning of the District’s recent Christmas Break.

Following the afternoon presentation at EGMS the EGSD Board of Education will hold a Community Meeting with parents from 5:20 to 6 p.m. The format for this event will be different than previous years and will be set up as a series of roundtable discussions with specific topics discussed at specific tables. Parents will have an opportunity to meet with several board members and to discuss multiple topics.

Following the conclusion of the Community Meeting the EGSD Board of Education will hold a Work Session Meeting in the EGMS starting at 6:15 p.m. During the meeting the Board will celebrate student artists Hayden Smith, Angelina Butler and Alana Krueger as well as their teachers. District Business Manager Donette Schmiedbauer will review proposed changes to the 2016-2017 Budget. The meeting will also feature a District Accountability Committee Report and a the Superintendent’s Report.