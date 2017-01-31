Elliott: Just Ask UCRWG | SkyHiDailyNews.com

At a recent County Commissioner meeting, Kirk Klancke, from Fraser asked:

What are the UCRWG mission statement and goals, is there a watershed plan, and how will we recognize success?

That’s a great question. In fact, the Upper Colorado River Watershed Group (UCRWG) is still in its infancy so you and all other Grand County residents are invited to help shape the vision statement and goals at 9 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, February 25 at the Mountain Parks Electric Community Room. The UCRWG working group will be presenting a review of public comments from the four “Community Conversations” in October-November of last year including Granby, Grand Lake, Fraser, and Kremmling, then we’ll be asking where folks see this grass-roots effort going, who wants to lead the group, and what will be our metrics for success.

UCRWG is an inclusive, citizens-based watershed planning effort supported by a US Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART Grant. The essential aim is to promote more resilient Colorado communities facing the threat of wildfire, flooding, and drought. You can learn more at http://www.ucrwg.org or join us on February 25. We’ll have coffee, tea, and snacks.

For more detail listen to BOCC meeting public comments Jan. 24: http://co.grand.co.us/725/5015/Listen-to-Public-Meetings.