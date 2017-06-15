Emmett ‘Mutt’ Moore, 1934-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Emmett was born in St. Louis and brought to Colorado as a young child. He spent most of his life in Granby. He graduated from Middle Park High School.

Emmett had many talents.

He worked as an electrician, had his own excavation business (Mutts Dirt Work), as well as a job at the Granby Town Shop. Emmett was a retired volunteer firefighter from Granby Fire (Grand Fire Protection District No. 1). He also enjoyed flying, fishing, gardening, football and tinkering in his shop. Later in his years Emmett move to Grand Junction, Colorado and then to Olathe, Colorado. Emmett spent the last couple years of his life fighting dementia. He lost his battle on May 22, 2017. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, His brothers Jim Moore and Russell Wadlow; His sister Lois Clayton and his daughter Gail Miller. He is survived by his long time partner Enda Harms of Olathe,; his children Pat (Sharon) Moore of Morrison, Ill.; Joy (Bear) Moore of Grand Lake; Nick (Jennifer) Moore of Olathe; Willa Moore of Granby as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life later in the summer.