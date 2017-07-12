English teen flown to Children’s after falling from horse | SkyHiNews.com

A 14-year-old English girl was flown to Children's Hospital in Aurora via Flight for Life early Wednesday afternoon after she fell from a horse and hit her head while riding on a guided tour in Grand County.

Officials were called to the Drowsy Water Ranch, located between Hot Sulphur Springs and Granby, at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Dan Mayer with the Grand County Sheriff's Office the teen was in Grand County on a school trip and was riding as part of a large guided tour from out of the Drowsy Water Ranch when the fall occurred.

As of late Wednesday afternoon officials were still awaiting further medical testing to determine the girls exact condition but according to Mayer the teen was not listed in critical condition when she was flown out.

Initial reports stated the young lady fell from her horse after the horse turned sideways on the trail. Officials said the horse did not appear spooked at the time of the incident, according to witnesses at the scene. Mayer noted the young lady was wearing a helmet at the time of her fall.

After arriving at Drowsy Water Ranch individuals from the Sheriff's Office, Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS's Mountain Medical Response Team loaded up on ATVs and headed four-miles into the forest to the scene of the incident. First responders stabilized the girl at the scene and called a Flight for Life helicopter to the area.

The teen was loaded onto the aircraft at the scene and flown down to the Front Range. Officials said the Flight for Life helicopter lifted off with the girl roughly one-hour after the initial call for response was received.

Mayer offered praise for the quick thinking and seamless cooperation of the staff at Drowsy Water Ranch, which aided in the response efforts.

"The staff were phenomenal," Mayer said. "They knew exactly what to do and had things handled. The staffs at these ranches are so well trained for critical incidents; we come in and they mesh right in with us. They did an excellent job."

Also responding to the incident was the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District.