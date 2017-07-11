Enjoy a night out: Service provides sitters for visitors | SkyHiNews.com

Something many travelers don't plan on is having babysitters for their children when bringing them along on vacations. Sometimes parents want to have a night to themselves.

Enter the Sitter Service of Grand County.

The sitter services provides area visitors a professional babysitting service, encouraging parents to venture into the community to explore ski areas, spas and restaurants, sans children.

The business is run by Ohio native Dani Deramo, who casually began the company in 2012. She emphasized that her business has been a necessity in the county for years, and that it works in symbiosis with other local businesses.

"Our service compliments all of the other businesses in town," said Deramo. "It enables parents to go out to the restaurants, it enables them to go have a ski date, a spa date or go get a massage. I really love that we're able to support everything that's already going on."

The service ratcheted up last year and now features over 30 sitters, all of which are over the age of 21 and must pass a background check. The service also offers sitting for special needs cases and elder care. Deramo also said that while she has some regulars who live in the county, the service is primarily geared toward visitors looking for a more professional babysitting option.

Deramo derived the idea for the service while working at the Fraser thrift store, where she noticed that people coming in from out of town were often looking for daycare and babysitting options.

"I had a couple of friends and we just decided to work on the weekends, and we pulled it together and it was a big hit," Deramo said. "It was a great idea and it was a service that was really needed. Then last year we said okay, we really need to upgrade it."

Last year the serviced launched a new website, http://www.sitterservicegc.com, which allows parents to fill out authorization forms and give detailed instructions regarding their child as well as filling out reservations.

"They can chat with me all the time if they want to," Deramo said. "We really take pride in wanting to follow through with the client's needs."

Contact the Sitter Service of Grand County by calling 970-531-3765 or email info@sitterservicegc.com.