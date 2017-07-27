Enjoy the fun at National Night Out | SkyHiNews.com

Polhamus Park in Granby will be buzzing with activity next Tuesday as local citizens and officers from the Granby Police Department, as well as other local partners, come together for a night of fellowship and camaraderie for National Night Out.

Granby's National Night Out event will be one of many held by law enforcement agencies throughout the nation next week as part of the annual nationwide relationship building campaign. The evening will feature lots of fun activates for families, food, entertainment, and a unique opportunity to meet the individuals who protect our local communities.

The purpose of the program is to, "build police-community partnerships to encourage neighborhood relationships and interactions with officers to make neighborhoods safer and kinder places to live," read a statement from the Granby Police Department. "It brings back a sense of community while allowing officers and citizens to connect in a friendly, fun environment."

This year will be the first time Granby has participated in National Night Out. Assisting the department will be several local entities and first responder departments including the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Grand Fire, and the Granby Rec Department.

According to Amy Ryan-Williams, Granby Police Department spokesperson, there will be multiple events to keep people busy including a hot dog picnic sponsored by Mountain Parks Electric, City Market and Coca-Cola, an ice cream tent, children's bounce house, volleyball, sidewalk-chalk drawing, human Hungry-Hungry Hippo and K-9 demonstrations.

Also on offer will be child ID fingerprint kits, a limited amount of spray/neuter vouchers, and a vehicle extraction demonstration. The culmination of the evening will be an outdoor showing of the movie Zootopia.

"All events are free and everyone is invited," states the release from the Granby Police.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and is set to go until 10 p.m.