Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild workshop — 3:30 p.m. "Tree of Life" or "Pine Tree" at St. John's Episcopal Church, Granby. http://www.peaksnpinesquiltguild.org.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12 step, Bible based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 W Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

John L's Wine Dinner Series — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa in Tabernash. Stag's Leap Wine Cellars takes center stage in August at this intimate wine-cellar dinner offering an exclusive opportunity to sample wines from some of the finest wineries in the country, eloquently paired with a special four-course dinner. Space is limited to 14 lucky guests. Cost: $150/person (taxes and gratuity additional)

Music on the Square — 6 p.m. Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Enjoy live music by the fountain with National recording artists, local musicians and some of Colorado's best talent. Bring an appetite and enjoy a choice of menu items from two selected Cooper Creek restaurants. Place your order and have your dinner delivered right to your table. Check http://www.coopercreeksquare.com/events for more details on the selected restaurants.

Rotary Bingo — 7:30 p.m. Grand Lake Louie Heckert Pavilion. Family fun for everyone. Contact Larry Bacon, lwbacon@hotmail.com or 531-579-5150.

"Mamma Mia!" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Spirit of the Lake Regatta Brews & Crews — 7 a.m. Human powered boating races in the morning, followed by a brew festival with an environmental craft fair and bluegrass band Hunkerdown playing on solar power. Kids activities, music and beer. Admission: Unlimited beer for $35, day of. Races are $30 an entrant, day of. At Gene Stover Lakefront Park, 1225 Lake Ave., Grand Lake.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Kings Crossing Center in Winter Park. Enjoy some delicious pancakes with your family then do some shopping at the Craft Fair. Proceeds benefit FRVLC grants to numerous Grand County non-profits and scholarships for Grand County high school seniors! Admission: Cost: Adults: $7, Youth 6-12: $4, Kids 5 and under: free (includes Taxes).

SolShine Music Festival — 4 p.m. at Hideaway Park in Winter Park.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Bike Safety — 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Grand County Public Health is holding a bike safety program on road positioning, turning and signaling. Free helmet giveaways and prizes.

"West Side Story" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

"Mamma Mia!" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

WEDNESDAY,

AUG. 16

Granby Rotary meets — The Rotary Club of Granby is having its weekly meeting at noon. Guest speaker will be Sean Richardson. All Rotarians, as well as the general public, are invited. Maverick's provides a wonderful lunch for $12 but purchasing lunch is not required. Meetings are every Wednesday at noon at Maverick's Grille in Granby.

Grand Lake concert series — 5 – 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and your picnic dinner and enjoy!

Disney's "Newsies" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

"Mamma Mia!" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Disney's "Newsies" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust Annual Fundraiser — 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at B Lazy 2 Ranch in Fraser. Go to http://www.cohlt.org to purchase tickets. Dinner, drinks, games, live and silent auctions. Come support land and water conservation in Grand County.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

The Story Behind Human Trafficking — 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Girls Leadership Council of Grand County Steering Committee hosts a community issues presentation and dialogue regarding human trafficking. Human trafficking is a severe form of individual exploitation involving force, fraud, or coercion for labor or commercial sexual purposes. Yes, it can happen here in Grand County. Why? How? An expert panel will explain and raise our awareness during this important community dialogue. At the Fraser Library, 421 Norgren Rd. in Fraser. Space is limited. RSVP to evite.me/33SpnrweyH.

Disney's "Newsies" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Meet the Editor — 11 a.m. Meet the editor and staff of Sky-Hi News. Location to be determined.