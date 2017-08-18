Calendar: Going on in Grand

TODAY

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12 step, Bible based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 W Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Music on the Square — 6 p.m. Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Enjoy live music by the fountain with National recording artists, local musicians and some of Colorado's best talent. Bring an appetite and enjoy a choice of menu items from two selected Cooper Creek restaurants. Place your order and have your dinner delivered right to your table. Check http://www.coopercreeksquare.com/events for more details on the selected restaurants.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Recommended Stories For You

Middle Park Fair 5K — 10 a.m. at Doc Ceriani Park in Kremmling. First 25 people to register receive a shirt. Proceeds benefit West Grand Athletes. $30/person. West Grand athletes run for free.

Winter Park Uncorked Wine Festival ft. Andy Hackbarth Band — Noon to 5 p.m. Join us at Hideaway Park for another wonderful wine event with wine tasting, food samples, live music, champagne cork-off and more. Pre-purchase your tickets for early access to the venue. General admission tickets start at $45.

Demolition Derby — 7 p.m. Cars and drivers wanted to crash your car into mayhem at the Kremmling Demolition Derby. 25,000 added purse. General admission is $15. Three and under are free, front gate only. Pit pass is $25.

Disney's "Newsies" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust Annual Fundraiser — 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at B Lazy 2 Ranch in Fraser. Go to http://www.cohlt.org to purchase tickets. Dinner, drinks, games, live and silent auctions. Come support land and water conservation in Grand County.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Solar eclipse watch party ­— 10:30 a.m. Watch the 2017 solar eclipse with solar glasses and solar projectors while sharing food and meeting neighbors. The sun will be 93 percent eclipsed by the moon at about 11:45 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 360 Hancock St., Grand Lake.

Granby Rotary meets — The Rotary Club of Granby is having its weekly meeting at noon. All Rotarians, as well as the general public, are invited. Maverick's provides a wonderful lunch for $12 but purchasing lunch is not required. Meetings are every Wednesday at noon at Maverick's Grille in Granby.

The Story Behind Human Trafficking — 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Girls Leadership Council of Grand County Steering Committee hosts a community issues presentation and dialogue regarding human trafficking. Human trafficking is a severe form of individual exploitation involving force, fraud, or coercion for labor or commercial sexual purposes. Yes, it can happen here in Grand County. Why? How? An expert panel will explain and raise our awareness during this important community dialogue. At the Fraser Library, 421 Norgren Rd. in Fraser. Space is limited. RSVP to evite.me/33SpnrweyH.

Disney's "Newsies" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Grand Lake concert series — 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and your picnic dinner and enjoy!

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12 step, Bible based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 W Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

"Junk the Junipers" Chipping Day — 8 a.m. The Grand County Wildfire Council will host one ultimate Community Chipping Day behind the Granby Fire Department. Bring your yard debris, slash and most importantly, any common juniper shrubs. These plants contain resins that are highly flammable and do not belong near your home. Firefighters nickname them "gasoline plants." At the Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, 60500 Highway 40, Granby.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Meet the Editor — 11 a.m. Meet the editor and staff of Sky-Hi News. Location to be determined.