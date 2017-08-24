Calendar: Going on in Grand

TODAY

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12 step, Bible based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 W Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Music on the Square — 6 p.m. Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Enjoy live music by the fountain with National recording artists, local musicians and some of Colorado's best talent. Bring an appetite and enjoy a choice of menu items from two selected Cooper Creek restaurants. Place your order and have your dinner delivered right to your table. Check http://www.coopercreeksquare.com/events for more details on the selected restaurants.

Acme Band performs — 6 to 9 p.m. at Pancho & Lefty's in Grand Lake.

"West Side Story" closing night — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake. The final production of "West Side Story" for the season.

Recommended Stories For You

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Taste of History — 10 a.m. The 6th annual Taste of History Champagne Brunch at a brand new venue, Casa de Engel in Fraser. Expect a brunch buffet, flowing champagne and mimosas, camaraderie with friends, live music by Tight Like That, and opportunities to bid on exceptional deals in a raffle plus silent and live auctions.The Taste of History is Grand County Historical Association's primary fundraiser. Admission is GCHA Members $60, general public $75. Funds directly support the operations at Cozens Ranch Museum and help keep the doors open. Casa de Engel, County Road 5 in Fraser.

Winter Park Music Festival with Bret Michaels — 1 p.m. Enjoy a performance at Hideaway Park in Winter Park.

Fraser Valley Folk Concert — 7 p.m. Featuring Swedish Singer/Songwriter Sofia Talvik. Fraser Community Building/Historic Church, 117 Eisenhower in Fraser.

"Junk the Junipers" Chipping Day — 8 a.m. The Grand County Wildfire Council will host one ultimate Community Chipping Day behind the Granby Fire Department. Bring your yard debris, slash and most importantly, any common juniper shrubs. These plants contain resins that are highly flammable and do not belong near your home. Firefighters nickname them "gasoline plants." At the Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, 60500 Highway 40, Granby.

"Mamma Mia" closing night — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake. The final production of "Mamma Mia!" for the season.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Acme Band performs — 4 to 7 p.m. at Pancho & Lefty's in Grand Lake.

Peggy Mann Band — 5 p.m. Best patio view in all of Grand Lake. First come, first serve. This always is a busy one so get there early. Gateway Inn, 200 W. Portal Rd. in Grand Lake.

Dinner on the Divide — 6 p.m. Serving up a breathtaking Continental Divide backdrop with in-the-field outdoor seating, this evening indulgence partners Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa Executive Chef Josh Bettis with Denver's Old Major Executive Chef Justin Brunson, to prepare a special barbecue Wagyu feast that also includes wine, cheese and beer purveyors to make this a truly exceptional culinary experience. $95/person. At Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa. Call 970-726-7013 for reservations.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community blood drive — 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment or for more information call Bonfils Blood Center, 800-365-0006 Opt. 2 or 303-363-2300. Visit online at bonfils.org (Site Code B251). At High Lonesome Lodge at Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, 3530 County Road 83 in Tabernash.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Grand Lake concert series — 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and your picnic dinner and enjoy.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Pre-schooler Aviation History Exploration — 10:30 a.m. A special event for young children, families and teachers to explore the new aviation history displays and earn pilot wings and color airplane pages. A free, family-friendly venue. Granby-Grand County Airport/Emily Warner Field at 1023 County Road 610, Granby.

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Open reception: Paintings of Marie Johannes — 5-7 p.m. Marie presents a selection of her oil paintings and Impressionistic landscapes that carry a special message of love of painting, love for Grand County, and of her travels. Free for members and invited guests only. Cozen's Ranch Museum, 77849 Highway 40 in Fraser.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12 step, Bible based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 W Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Music on the Square — 6 p.m. Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Enjoy live music by the fountain with National recording artists, local musicians and some of Colorado's best talent. Bring an appetite and enjoy a choice of menu items from two selected Cooper Creek restaurants. Place your order and have your dinner delivered right to your table. Check http://www.coopercreeksquare.com/events for more details on the selected restaurants.

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver opening night — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Tombstone tales — 11 a.m. Learn about significant people in Grand Lake's history during the World War I time period as you tour through the Grand Lake Cemetery. Tours leave Gateway Inn every 20 minutes. Plan to spend about two hours total. Admission: Adults $15; 12 and under $5. Buy tickets at grandartscouncil.com or the Re/Max office in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4 (LABOR DAY)

Gary Key-Kick Cancer Fundraiser — Noon. Find a kick ball team and sign up for the Annual Kickin It To Cancer Fund Raiser. Food, music, games and more. Fraser Valley Ball Fields, County Road 5 in Fraser.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Meet the Editor — 11 a.m. Meet the editor and staff of Sky-Hi News. Location to be determined.