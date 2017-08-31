Calendar: Going on in Grand

TODAY

Pre-schooler Aviation History Exploration — 10:30 a.m. A special event for young children, families and teachers to explore the new aviation history displays and earn pilot wings and color airplane pages. A free, family-friendly venue. Granby-Grand County Airport/Emily Warner Field at 1023 County Road 610, Granby.

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Open reception: Paintings of Marie Johannes — 5-7 p.m. Marie presents a selection of her oil paintings and Impressionistic landscapes that carry a special message of love of painting, love for Grand County, and of her travels. Free for members and invited guests only. Cozen's Ranch Museum, 77849 Highway 40 in Fraser.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12-step, Bible-based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 West Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Music on the Square — 6 p.m. Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Enjoy live music by the fountain with National recording artists, local musicians and some of Colorado's best talent. Bring an appetite and enjoy a choice of menu items from two selected Cooper Creek restaurants. Place your order and have your dinner delivered right to your table. Check http://www.coopercreeksquare.com/events for more details on the selected restaurants.

Recommended Stories For You

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver opening night — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Tombstone tales — 11 a.m. Learn about significant people in Grand Lake's history during the World War I time period as you tour through the Grand Lake Cemetery. Tours leave Gateway Inn every 20 minutes. Plan to spend about two hours total. Admission: Adults $15; 12 and under $5. Buy tickets at grandartscouncil.com or the Re/Max office in Grand Lake.

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 2 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4 (LABOR DAY)

Gary Key-Kick Cancer Fundraiser — Noon. Find a kick ball team and sign up for the Annual Kickin It To Cancer Fund Raiser. Food, music, games and more. Fraser Valley Ball Fields, County Road 5 in Fraser.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Bees, Beekeeping and Honey — 5:30 p.m. At the Fraser Valley Library. Are bees becoming extinct? What about Colony Collapse Disorder? Does honey have health benefits? Why is honeycomb shaped like a hexagon? Find answers to all the question you've ever had about bees, beekeeping and honey. Jean the beekeeper will talk about the fascinating world of honey and the honeybee. Following the lecture there will be a free honey tasting.

Grand Lake concert series — 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and your picnic dinner and enjoy.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Build a playground — 8 a.m. – 5p.m. The Colorado Health Foundation, Kaboom, and the town of Hot Sulphur Springs will be hosting a community playground build. Volunteers are needed. Town Park located at 200 Cedar Street. Volunteers age 14 and older are welcome to help join in this exciting event. Gloves, goggles, breakfast, and lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to http://www.tfaforms.com/4620399 or call Sandy White at 970-725-3933.

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 2 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Meet the Editor — 11 a.m. Meet the editor and staff of Sky-Hi News. Location to be determined.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

3 MPH: From Vail, Around the World and Back. One foot in front of the other — Amazing adventurer, breast cancer awareness advocate, Colorado's own Polly Letofsky is a natural storyteller, inspiring audiences with her stories. Don't miss this free lecture "3 MPH: From Vail, Around the World and Back," hosted by the Fraser River Valley Lions Club. At Church of the Eternal Hills. 6 p.m. wine/cheese reception, 7 p.m. presentation. Free. RSVP to fraservalleylions.org. More info at fraservalleylions.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

"Exploring Alzheimer's: Questions and Answers for our Future" — 5:30 p.m. The Alzheimer's Assoc. presents current research, studies on brain health and communication strategies in dealing with Alzheimer's. Q&A. At Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church in Granby. Sponsored by the Women's Ministry. Free. More info at lordofthevalley.org.