Calendar: Going on in Grand

TODAY

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 2 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

"Exploring Alzheimer's: Questions and Answers for our Future" — 5:30 p.m. The Alzheimer's Assoc. presents current research, studies on brain health and communication strategies in dealing with Alzheimer's. Q&A. At Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church in Granby. Sponsored by the Women's Ministry. Free. More info at lordofthevalley.org.

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12-step, Bible-based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 West Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Save the 4 Bar 4! BBQ and Texas Hold 'Em Fundraiser — BBQ; 4:30 – 6:15 p.m. $35. Pulled pork, chicken, potato salad, beans, soft drinks, 2 tickets for beer or wine! At the Pole Creek Golf Course Club House. 6:30 – midnight: Texas Hold 'Em Poke Tournament. $110. Apply your skill or count on good ol' fashioned luck to win the individual pot while raising much-needed funds to Save the 4 Bar 4! 1st Place Prize, $800; 2nd Place Prize, $300. Two tickets for beer or wine included. Cash Bar: Beer $2.50, wine $5, cocktails available. Seats are limited. Reserve yours now to guarantee your spot! Dress the part: Door prize to the most authentic dressed Cowgirl and Cowboy. RSVP to Steve@historicfraser.org; Pay with Venmo: http://www.venmo.com/Steven-Watts-3; Pay by check: Historic Fraser, Inc., PO BOX 205, Fraser, CO 80442. Historic Fraser, Inc., is a 501 (c )(3) tax exempt organization. 100 percent of the proceeds of this event will be applied to the restoration the 4 Bar 4 Ranch located on CR 5 between Stagecoach Road (CR 5171) and CR 518. Please be sure to stable your horse should you enjoy the suds.

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver — 2 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Lions-9HealthFair "Take Charge of your Health" — 7:30 – 11 a.m. Low cost blood testing and over 10 free screenings including skin cancer and dental. Pre-register for blood tests at 9HealthFair.org. At Fraser Elementary School. Local community groups providing key info. Presented by Fraser River Valley Lions Club. More details at http://www.9HealthFair.org (Fraser fair).