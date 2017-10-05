Calendar: Going on in Grand

TODAY

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

First Friday at Dean Public House — 4 p.m. Please join us at The Dean Public House in Hot Sulphur Springs when a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Friends of the Grand County Library. Stop by for Happy Hour at 4 p.m., stay for a great meal and help your library at the same time. At the Dean Public House, 412 W. Nevava St., Hot Sulphur Springs.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12-step, Bible-based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 West Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Major John Wesley Powell Turns 150 — 6 p.m. n 1867, Major John Wesley Powell headed west from Bloomington, Illinois with a group amateur naturalists and college students to explore the Rocky Mountains. This trip and his second the next year set Powell on a lifelong course of exploring and mapping the American West. It ultimately forever changed the nature of government sponsored science through Powell's leadership as the second director of the United States Geological Service. His later fame and contributions though were clearly enabled and rooted in the time and people he met and partnered with here in Colorado. Without people such as William Byers, Jack Sumner, Oramel Howland, and Billy Hawkins, Major Powell would have never set sail yet alone survived his famous journey through the Grand Canyon. Come to the Pioneer Village Museum in Hot Sulphur Springs to hear Ray Sumner, descendant of Jack Sumner, speak of the famous journey his ancestor took with the Powell Expedition.

Recommended Stories For You

Lions-9HealthFair "Take Charge of your Health" — 7:30 – 11 a.m. Low cost blood testing and over 10 free screenings including skin cancer and dental. Pre-register for blood tests at 9HealthFair.org. At Fraser Elementary School. Local community groups providing key info. Presented by Fraser River Valley Lions Club. More details at http://www.9HealthFair.org (Fraser fair).

MONDAY, OCT. 9

You Can Own Your Own Home. A Free Workshop — Are you thinking about buying a home, but not sure how to get started? Please register in advance for this free class by calling Sheena Darland at 970-725-3071. You're not sure if you can quality for a loan in today's market? This class will help prepare you to become a successful homeowner.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

Workforce Center Business Information classes — 10:30 a.m. The workforce center in conjunction with the U.S. Immigration and Customs department is offering a free Business Education class for HR business professionals on what to look for in employment verification documents. The class is on October 10th at the East Grand School district's Board Room from 10am-11:30am. This is a free class, RSVPs are required.

Annual Soup Supper — Another hectic, challenging day? Immerse yourself in more than 50 choices of homemade soups, chili, stews, breads and desserts. If you wish, bring a metal muffin tin and sample several. Elk chili, Italian sausage tortellini, chicken & dumplings, seafood chowder, bread and dessert are just a few of your choices. Everyone is invited! Mark your calendar: Tuesday, Oct. 10 is the Annual Soup Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills at CR 515 near Tabernash. Relax and visit with friends while we pamper you. There is no set charge for the meal; a recommended donation is the amount each person/family would pay for an evening dinner in a local restaurant. This event is a fundraiser for Eternal Hills Christian Preschool which co-sponsors this soup extravaganza. Children from all over the county learn, play and are loved at Eternal Hills Christian Preschool. Savor a delicious meal and support children. For more information, call 887-3603.

WED., OCT. 11

Incredible Years Parent Program — The Incredible Years Parent Program provides tools to help your child learn and succeed in school and life. Want to build a more positive relationship with your child? Looking for more effective discipline when your child says "no," hits or refuses to listen? Need new ideas for helping your child to grow and learn? Our parent program will provide you with answers to these questions and more. The Incredible Years is an award winning, proven effective parenting curriculum for parents of children ages 3 to 8 years. This particular class is open to parents of preschoolers, kindergartners, and first graders. Call Amy Chamberlin at 970-725-3066 or email achamberlin@co.grand.co.us. Fourteen evenings: Oct. 11, 17, 26, Nov. 9, 16, 21, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 28, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25. 5:30-6 p.m. dinner; 6-8 p.m. parent group. Held at Granby Elementary School.

THURS., OCT. 12

Peaks 'N Pines Quilt Guild — Social at 6 p.m., General Meeting and Program at 6:30 p.m. Share your favorite Christmas Project. St. John's Episcopal Church in Granby.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12-step, Bible-based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 West Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

2nd Annual Okto-Beer-Fest — 1 p.m. Kick up your heels and raise your beer glass at this classic fall celebration with a Colorado ranch-twist. Held at the High Lonesome Barn at Devil's Thumb Ranch, the event showcases local and regional breweries, Oktoberfest-style food fair and live music to keep the action going all afternoon. Special pricing for designated drivers. 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $25/person. Food is available for purchase on-site. Reservations: Not required for event. Tickets can be purchased in advance at devilsthumbranch.com or by calling 970-726-5013 or at the door. Special Okto-Beer-Fest Lodging Package: Treat yourself to some added pampering and avoid the drive home with a special overnight package that includes tickets to beer fest and lodging for two starting at $254/night for Oct. 15 only.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Firefighter Community Chili Dinner — 6 p.m. It also bring fire prevention week. We like to celebrate by making and serving a chili dinner with all the fixings to our fantastic community. Come meet your local firefighters, see our apparatus and enjoy some fellowship. Hot Sulphur Springs Fire Department, 286 E. Grand Ave., Hot Sulphur Springs.

SAT., NOV. 11

Salute to Veterans/Celebrate Aviation History Month — 11 a.m. Military aviation history celebration, especially World War II and salute to local veterans, family-friendly venue. At Granby/Grand County Airport-Emily Warner Field, 1023 County Road 610, Granby.