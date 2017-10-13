Calendar: Going on in Grand

TODAY

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Celebrate Recovery — A non-profit, 12-step, Bible-based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. at 257 West Topaz Ave., behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

2nd Annual Okto-Beer-Fest — 1 p.m. Kick up your heels and raise your beer glass at this classic fall celebration with a Colorado ranch-twist. Held at the High Lonesome Barn at Devil's Thumb Ranch, the event showcases local and regional breweries, Oktoberfest-style food fair and live music to keep the action going all afternoon. Special pricing for designated drivers. 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $25/person. Food is available for purchase on-site. Reservations: Not required for event. Tickets can be purchased in advance at devilsthumbranch.com or by calling 970-726-5013 or at the door. Special Okto-Beer-Fest Lodging Package: Treat yourself to some added pampering and avoid the drive home with a special overnight package that includes tickets to beer fest and lodging for two starting at $254/night for Oct. 15 only.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

Incredible Years Parent Program — The Incredible Years Parent Program provides tools to help your child learn and succeed in school and life. Want to build a more positive relationship with your child? Looking for more effective discipline when your child says "no," hits or refuses to listen? Need new ideas for helping your child to grow and learn? Our parent program will provide you with answers to these questions and more. The Incredible Years is an award winning, proven effective parenting curriculum for parents of children ages 3 to 8 years. This particular class is open to parents of preschoolers, kindergartners, and first graders. Call Amy Chamberlin at 970-725-3066 or email achamberlin@co.grand.co.us. Fourteen evenings: Oct. 17, 26, Nov. 9, 16, 21, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 28, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25. 5:30-6 p.m. dinner; 6-8 p.m. parent group. Held at Granby Elementary School.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Story Time ­— 11:15 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Juniper Toddler-Preschool Story Time ­— Story Hour is a fun, interactive, early literacy program designed for children under the age of five years. Come to socialize, read books, sing songs along with fingerplay, and familiarize your child with the wonderful world of the library. Please call 627-8353 junilib@gcld.org for more information.

Juniper Library After-School Program ­— 5 to 6 p.m. Every Thursday (during the school calendar) at the Juniper Library at Grand Lake. Juniper Children's Library. Elementary-high school aged students are welcome. Activities include Wii gaming, story time, arts and crafts, science projects, free movies, and homework-help. The program is volunteer run. Space is limited. Please sign up to help. Please call 627-8353 junilib@gcld.org for more information.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Firefighter Community Chili Dinner — 6 p.m. It also bring fire prevention week. We like to celebrate by making and serving a chili dinner with all the fixings to our fantastic community. Come meet your local firefighters, see our apparatus and enjoy some fellowship. Hot Sulphur Springs Fire Department, 286 E. Grand Ave., Hot Sulphur Springs.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

Polio fundraiser ­— The Rotary Club of Granby will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world, while urging community support to end the paralyzing disease. Join the Granby Rotary Club for a Happy Hour Fundraising Event with Silent Auction from 4 – 6 p.m. at Maverick's Grill, 15 East Agate Ave, Granby. The cost is $20 per person. Half of that cost, plus all of the silent auction proceeds, will go directly towards the eradication of Polio.

Scary Story Party ­— 4:45-5:30 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Any child who wrote a story can come.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

The Juniper Library's 30th Annual Scary Story Party — 5-6 p.m. at the Juniper Library in Grand Lake. Come dressed in costume if you dare. All Scary Story Writers Will Receive a Spooky Prize. Winners will be announced.

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

American Legion Monthly Meeting — 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 88. Meet at Mavericks Grill in Granby.

SAT., NOV. 11

Salute to Veterans/Celebrate Aviation History Month — 11 a.m. Military aviation history celebration, especially World War II and salute to local veterans, family-friendly venue. At Granby/Grand County Airport-Emily Warner Field, 1023 County Road 610, Granby.