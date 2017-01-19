Aspen String Trio with Tao Lin and a newly refurbished Grand Piano | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Grand County Concert Series (GCCS) continues its 14th season at 7 p.m., Friday, January 20, at the Church of the Eternal Hills.

The Aspen String Trio and Tao Lin will perform Beethoven, Mozart, and Faure. This performance will mark the debut of the concert series’ newly refurbished Baldwin grand piano.

After more than 20 years of friendship and music-making, Aspen String Trio members David Perry, Victoria Chiang, and Michael Mermagen are an ensemble with magical synergy. These three world-class instrumentalists each have a long-time association as artist-faculty with the Aspen Music Festival; combined they have performed across the globe in the world’s most prestigious venues.

Hailed by the Miami Herald for his “keen musical intelligence and excellent facility” and by Fanfare for his “opulent and romantic tone,” Tao Lin has been a prize-winner at the Palm Beach International Invitational Competition, the International Piano e-Competition, the William Kapell International Piano Competition and the Osaka International Chamber Music Competition.

Tao Lin will be the first to play on the reconditioned 1943 Baldwin concert grand.

Concert tickets are $25 and available online at the http://www.grand-countyconcerstseries.com.

Each concert is followed by a reception with the artists. Grand County students receive free admission with the accompanying adult paying $5.