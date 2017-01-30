Divide Music Festival not returning this year | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Team Player Productions announced on Monday, Jan. 30 that the Divide Music Festival will not be returning in 2017 but will return in 2018.

“With a lot of uncertainty in Grand County with regards to permitting the festival, we thought it best to take the year off and focus all of our efforts into taking what we learned and improving what we felt was an incredible first year music festival,” said TPP President Jason Ornstein.

The three-day Divide Music Festival took place in Winter Park in 2016 featuring A-list national acts set against the Rocky Mountains and the Continental Divide. Aside from the great music, patrons could experience various activities including unparalleled camping, mountain biking, guided trail runs, morning yoga sessions and other group-inspired outdoor activities. The event also featured the finest Colorado craft beers, gourmet food, and crafters and artisans from across the country.

“After any event we produce, we reflect back as a team and are critical on our efforts,” said Ornstein.

“It’s easy to congratulate yourself on a job well done, however we always want to do better and improve the product. We feel a year off is a blessing and will allow us to make the Divide a better festival for not only our loyal patrons, but our festival sponsors, vendors, musicians, and the town that hosts us.”

Equally important to the festival’s inception was to uncover new ways to give back to the community. As a result, Team Player Productions partnered with Grand Foundation, a philanthropic organization serving all of Grand County where $20,000 was raised to fund educational scholarships for Grand County youth.

“We were proud to partner with the Grand Foundation and to play a small role in furthering educational opportunities for Grand County kids” Ornstein said.