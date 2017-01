Ernie Roybal featured at Fraser Library | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Ernie Roybal is an artist, poet, jester, musician, and Shaman. He has been working with wood for 15 years. His interpretation comes over time and is influenced through his connection with other people.

Roybal also creates custom designed wood carving through his company RAZTAEart. He can be contacted at ernie@explorecolorado.net or 970-726-1126. Look for him on Facebook: facebook.com/ernie.roybal.