Meet The Nth Power | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Meet the Nth Power, an influential and multi-talented quartet striving to incorporate their diverse musical backgrounds into a whole jazz-funk style. Featuring the notorious female drummer Nikki Glaspie, bassist Nate Edgar, gospel-rooted guitarist Nick Cassarino, and the now youngest member/vocalist Courtney Smith.

This band initially met in 2012 at The Maple Leaf, a live-music venue in New Orleans. Following that night’s performance, the band began recording and writing together.

It’s an inescapable fact that people like to be entertained at bars, especially one like Ullr’s Tavern. Ullr’s provides a small, intimate acoustic atmosphere for many live performances throughout the year.

To Be Free

The Nth Power is touring their latest album released since November: “To Be Free”. Best known for their blend of R&B, Jazz and funky-Soul vibes – between their lyrics and beats they share a captivating message.

Nick Cassarino urges fans to listen to what he calls a blues infused album “ripper”, “Take My Soul”. Each song on the album is completely different from the other. Nick says that this unique track, “is a little bit of a different direction than some of the stuff we’ve done before; giving it somewhat of a wider appeal.”

The Nth Power preforms at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. “How has the city of New Orleans influenced your style of music?”

“The ‘Big Easy’ has influenced me in a profound way because there is a serious energy and history in New Orleans,” said Cassarino.

“Even if you aren’t sensitive, you can feel this heavy energy between the music, the history, the food – it all has influenced our music and creative process.”

What’s the meaning of the Nth Power?

The name, the Nth Power, is also a reference to a math equation – what led guitarist Nick Cassarino “to the infinite power”. The quartet’s soul rooted, message packed lyrics create an unforgettable performance. “Our music is about the message of love and healing,” said Cassarino. “We believe that the world, especially our country, needs some love, needs some healing. We talk about that in the music.”

Words from the Fans

Magdalena Accuna is a fan of The Nth Power. “I saw The Nth Power perform at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park [Live Oak, Fla.] a couple of times. They always take you on a funk fusion ride with smooth jazz tones. I enjoy the pitch of vocals played. I’ve fallen in love at their shows. Nikki sings while drumming – something she didn’t do often while with Dumpstaphunk, one of Nikki’s previous gigs. She’s just the ‘baddest’ chick! You have to see it for yourself.”

Check out their fan pages. Download the album. And make sure not to miss out on your chance to see this well-known band’s local performance in Winter Park. Dance, engage, grow, vibe and be set free by The Nth Power’s guest appearance at Ullr’s Tavern on Sunday, February 5.